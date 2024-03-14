Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stake Decreased by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 10.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,430,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,599,000 after buying an additional 140,134 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 7.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,714,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $874,943,000 after buying an additional 2,055,388 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 7.6% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Trading Down 0.5 %

Corning stock opened at $32.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $36.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.25.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s payout ratio is 167.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC cut Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

