Cosmos Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $389.81 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $13.44 or 0.00018919 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion and approximately $389.81 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.95 or 0.00075628 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00010979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00019221 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00003688 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00007505 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000125 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,202,014 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.