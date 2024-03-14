Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Bought by Compass Wealth Management LLC

Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the quarter. Coty makes up 1.6% of Compass Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Compass Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Coty worth $5,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Coty by 4.1% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 26,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Coty by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Coty by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 296,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Trading Down 2.0 %

COTY stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.36. 416,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,926,190. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.83. Coty Inc. has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $13.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coty

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Coty had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $381,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $381,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $1,130,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 169,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,973.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.28.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

