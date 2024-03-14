CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CPI Aerostructures stock opened at $2.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.17 million, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.69. CPI Aerostructures has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CPI Aerostructures by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 14,537 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 95.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 272.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 65,887 shares during the period. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

