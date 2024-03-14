Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CFO Daniel W. Fleming Sells 17,500 Shares of Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $375,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 606,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,012,299.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRDO opened at $20.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.26 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.24. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $23.90.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $53.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.91 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 20.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,991,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,414,000 after buying an additional 1,420,664 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,224,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 57,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 8,323 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 112,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

