Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CTO Chi Fung Cheng Sells 55,000 Shares

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $1,151,150.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 10,048,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,317,239.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Chi Fung Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 20th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $1,164,350.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Chi Fung Cheng sold 60,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $1,225,800.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Chi Fung Cheng sold 60,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $1,297,200.00.

On Friday, January 12th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 60,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $1,152,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Chi Fung Cheng sold 60,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $1,110,600.00.

NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $20.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.26 and a beta of 2.00. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.24.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $53.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.91 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 20.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. Credo Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRDO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Credo Technology Group by 255.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,750,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,162,371 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 263.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,940,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029,051 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Credo Technology Group by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,351,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth $29,508,000. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

