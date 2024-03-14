Critical Analysis: Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) & Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY)

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Synovus Financial and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synovus Financial 0 4 8 1 2.77 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China 1 0 1 0 2.00

Synovus Financial presently has a consensus target price of $39.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.06%. Given Synovus Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Synovus Financial is more favorable than Industrial and Commercial Bank of China.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

79.9% of Synovus Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Synovus Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Synovus Financial and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synovus Financial 15.74% 14.95% 1.06% Industrial and Commercial Bank of China 23.98% 9.96% 0.84%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Synovus Financial and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synovus Financial $2.16 billion 2.65 $543.71 million $3.46 11.28 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China $209.49 billion 0.87 $53.57 billion $2.78 3.69

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has higher revenue and earnings than Synovus Financial. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synovus Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Synovus Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Synovus Financial pays out 43.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China pays out 25.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Synovus Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Synovus Financial has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Synovus Financial beats Industrial and Commercial Bank of China on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services. Its consumer banking services comprise accepting customary types of demand and savings deposits accounts; mortgage, installment, and other consumer loans; investment and brokerage services; safe deposit services; automated banking services; automated fund transfers; internet-based banking services; and bank credit and debit card services, including Visa and MasterCard services. The company also offers various other financial services, including portfolio management for fixed-income securities, investment banking, execution of securities transactions as a broker/dealer, trust management, and financial planning services, as well as provides individual investment advice on equity and other securities. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.

About Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions. Its products and services include trade financing, deposit, corporate wealth management, custody, and various corporate intermediary services, as well as corporate loans. Its Personal Banking segment provides financial products and services to individual customers. This segment's products and services comprise personal loans and cards, deposits, and personal wealth management and intermediary services. The Treasury Business segment is involved in the money market transactions, investment securities, and proprietary and foreign exchange transactions businesses. It also offers e-banking services, investment banking, financial leasing, and insurance services. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

