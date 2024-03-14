Critical Contrast: Mastercard (NYSE:MA) versus Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.9% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.9% of Mastercard shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Zillow Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Mastercard shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Zillow Group and Mastercard, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group 1 5 8 0 2.50 Mastercard 0 2 19 1 2.95

Earnings and Valuation

Zillow Group currently has a consensus price target of $58.71, indicating a potential upside of 9.20%. Mastercard has a consensus price target of $476.35, indicating a potential upside of 0.10%. Given Zillow Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than Mastercard.

This table compares Zillow Group and Mastercard’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group $1.95 billion 6.45 -$158.00 million ($0.68) -79.07 Mastercard $25.10 billion 17.83 $11.20 billion $11.83 40.56

Mastercard has higher revenue and earnings than Zillow Group. Zillow Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mastercard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Zillow Group has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mastercard has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zillow Group and Mastercard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group -8.12% -2.32% -1.58% Mastercard 44.60% 191.22% 29.00%

Summary

Mastercard beats Zillow Group on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services. In addition, the company's brand portfolio includes Zillow Premier Agent, Zillow Home Loans, Zillow Rentals, Trulia, StreetEasy, HotPads, and Out East; and a suite of marketing software and technology solutions for the real estate industry, including ShowingTime+, Spruce, and Follow Up Boss. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions. It also provides solutions that enable businesses or governments to make payments to businesses, including Virtual Card Number, which is generated dynamically from a physical card and leverages the credit limit of the funding account; a platform to optimize supplier payment enablement campaigns for financial institutions; and treasury intelligence platform that offers corporations with recommendations to enhance working capital performance and accelerate spend on cards. In addition, the company offers Mastercard Send, which partners with digital messaging and payment platforms to enable consumers to send money directly within applications to other consumers; and Mastercard Cross-Border Services enables a range of payment flows through a distribution network with a single point of access to send and receive money globally through various channels, including bank accounts, mobile wallets, cards, and cash payouts. Further, it provides cyber and intelligence solutions; insights and analytics, consulting, marketing, loyalty, processing, and payment gateway solutions for e-commerce merchants; and open banking and digital identity services. The company offers payment solutions and services under the MasterCard, Maestro, and Cirrus name. Mastercard Incorporated was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

