Cronos (CRO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.06 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 14th. One Cronos coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Cronos has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and $45.16 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.11 or 0.00076425 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00010794 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00019305 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00018912 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00003581 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00007562 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000125 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

