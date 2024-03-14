CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $2,629,274.75. Following the sale, the president now owns 333,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,085,226.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $2,629,274.75. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 333,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,085,226.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,858 shares of company stock valued at $52,414,866 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.50.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $329.21. 1,116,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,187,757. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $365.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 922.72, a P/E/G ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $304.61 and a 200 day moving average of $235.75.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

