Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division lessened its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Cummins were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in Cummins by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its holdings in Cummins by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Cummins by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.70.

Cummins Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE CMI opened at $265.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.26. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $276.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.17, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 129.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel William Fisher purchased 562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $266.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,812.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,068 shares in the company, valued at $284,696.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total transaction of $9,926,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at $19,545,052.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel William Fisher bought 562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $266.57 per share, with a total value of $149,812.34. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,696.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

