Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Curaleaf from $4.25 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on CURLF
Curaleaf Trading Up 5.1 %
Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $345.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.64 million. Curaleaf had a negative net margin of 20.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Curaleaf will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Curaleaf
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through Domestic Operations and International Operations segments. The company engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of cannabis products through retail and wholesale channels. In addition, it offers flowers, pre-rolls, flower pods, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing, such as pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, including distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Curaleaf
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Williams-Sonoma Surged 20% and Could Double in Price
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.