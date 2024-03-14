Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Curaleaf from $4.25 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Curaleaf alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CURLF

Curaleaf Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CURLF opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.21. Curaleaf has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $5.80.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $345.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.64 million. Curaleaf had a negative net margin of 20.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Curaleaf will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Curaleaf

(Get Free Report

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through Domestic Operations and International Operations segments. The company engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of cannabis products through retail and wholesale channels. In addition, it offers flowers, pre-rolls, flower pods, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing, such as pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, including distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.