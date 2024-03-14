CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 117,162,626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 485,744 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of CVS Health worth $8,180,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Weik Capital Management increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in CVS Health by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 29,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CVS stock opened at $75.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $94.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.78 and its 200-day moving average is $72.61. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $83.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.58.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

