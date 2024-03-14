CyberConnect Tops 1-Day Volume of $44.10 Million (CYBER)

CyberConnect (CYBER) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 14th. In the last week, CyberConnect has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. CyberConnect has a total market cap of $217.72 million and approximately $44.10 million worth of CyberConnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberConnect token can currently be bought for approximately $11.05 or 0.00015835 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberConnect Token Profile

CyberConnect launched on August 15th, 2023. CyberConnect’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,704,700 tokens. CyberConnect’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/cyberconnecthq. CyberConnect’s official Twitter account is @cyberconnecthq. CyberConnect’s official website is cyberconnect.me.

CyberConnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberConnect (CYBER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. CyberConnect has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 19,704,700 in circulation. The last known price of CyberConnect is 11.89098365 USD and is up 1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 156 active market(s) with $40,744,194.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyberconnect.me/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberConnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberConnect should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberConnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

