D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,065 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,419. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of DHI stock traded down $5.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $149.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,545,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,425. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.22 and a 12-month high of $157.93. The company has a market cap of $49.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.02. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHI. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.65.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

