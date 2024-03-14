Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.16 and last traded at $32.29. Approximately 33,285 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 81,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.57.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.74.

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Enhertu, a HER2 directed antibody drug conjugate; Turalio, a CSF-1R inhibitor; Vanflyta, a FLT3 inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory FLT3-ITD acute myeloid leukemia; ferric carboxymaltose injection for treating anaemia; and Injectafer for the treatment for iron deficiency anaemia.

