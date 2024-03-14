Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL) Trading 2.8% Higher

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL – Get Free Report) traded up 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.77 and last traded at $18.63. 547,824 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 839,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.12.

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $261.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 3.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEBL. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares by 558.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares by 459.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 23,111 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 23,103 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $342,000.

About Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (WEBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ Internet Composite index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of the largest and most liquid U.S. Internet companies. WEBL was launched on Nov 7, 2019 and is managed by Direxion.

