Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Riverwater Partners LLC

Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Danaher by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Danaher by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in Danaher by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 35,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 301,058 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,647,000 after acquiring an additional 9,214 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,891.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $4.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $251.12. The company had a trading volume of 765,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,166. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $259.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $242.65 and its 200-day moving average is $231.18.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Barclays downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHR

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

