Daniel J. Gerritzen Sells 2,741 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 2,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $75,624.19. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 52,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,798.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

OrthoPediatrics Stock Performance

NASDAQ KIDS opened at $26.92 on Thursday. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $633.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KIDS has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial lowered shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OrthoPediatrics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. FMR LLC grew its position in OrthoPediatrics by 71.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in OrthoPediatrics by 16,283.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

