Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CRO Sells $682,859.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 5,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $682,859.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 176,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,385,330.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sean Michael Walters also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Wednesday, March 13th, Sean Michael Walters sold 4,237 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $529,625.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Sean Michael Walters sold 20,692 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $2,660,577.36.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Sean Michael Walters sold 10,006 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,750.00.

Datadog Price Performance

DDOG stock opened at $123.59 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $138.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,029.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.73 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 2.28%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Datadog

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $384,986,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $189,668,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 166.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,507,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,678,000 after buying an additional 1,565,400 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,526,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,524,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,151,000 after buying an additional 1,191,742 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Datadog

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.