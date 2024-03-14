DeltaFi Price Up 5.6% This Week (DELFI)

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One DeltaFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeltaFi has a total market capitalization of $86.08 million and $20,944.63 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeltaFi has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeltaFi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

DeltaFi Token Profile

DeltaFi’s launch date was April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi. DeltaFi’s official website is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.

[Telegram](https://t.me/deltafi%5Flabs)[Discord](https://discord.gg/deltafi)[Medium](https://medium.com/deltafi)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40219359/deltafi%5Fwhitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling DeltaFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.