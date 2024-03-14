Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DB

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

DB stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.19. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.35. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,995,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,411,000 after purchasing an additional 21,080,301 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,511,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,530,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,057,000 after acquiring an additional 661,034 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,922,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,890,000 after acquiring an additional 545,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.