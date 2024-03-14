DHT (NYSE:DHT) Stock Price Up 3.1%

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.18 and last traded at $11.14. Approximately 952,239 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,991,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.81.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHT. Truist Financial increased their target price on DHT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of -0.33.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.78 million. DHT had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 28.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHT. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DHT by 31.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 226,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 54,349 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of DHT by 12.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 994,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 110,333 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DHT by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,978,143 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,473,000 after purchasing an additional 522,016 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of DHT by 84.0% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 261,927 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 119,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DHT by 21.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,070,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 185,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

