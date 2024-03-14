Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 18.5% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 65.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 755,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,014,000 after buying an additional 297,681 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 753.5% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 17,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 145.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 6,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 21,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.53.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE DLR traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.11. The stock had a trading volume of 486,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,797. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.33 and a 52-week high of $154.18. The company has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.