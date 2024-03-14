Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.88

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.88 and last traded at $24.86, with a volume of 165137 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.67.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFAE. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,816.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

