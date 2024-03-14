Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 604,932 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 480% from the previous session’s volume of 104,359 shares.The stock last traded at $33.55 and had previously closed at $33.78.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 26,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period.

About Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

