Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Short Interest Down 20.8% in February

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,870,000 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the February 14th total of 8,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,332,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLL traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $7.37. 13,330,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,426,071. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $21.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.03.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1254 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 10.2% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 122.1% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 95,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 52,579 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

