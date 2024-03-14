Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Short Interest Down 20.8% in February

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,870,000 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the February 14th total of 8,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,332,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Trading Down 5.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TSLL traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $7.37. 13,330,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,426,071. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $21.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.03.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1254 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st.
Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Company Profile
