Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Sets New 1-Year High at $127.70

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $127.70 and last traded at $126.38, with a volume of 287314 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.78.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.30 and its 200 day moving average is $99.29. The firm has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $495,973,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $340,672,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 56.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,597,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,119 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,180 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 239.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,027,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.