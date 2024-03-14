DNB Asset Management AS Buys 1,492,199 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,731,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,492,199 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.9% of DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $940,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 84,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 84,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,813,000 after acquiring an additional 48,809 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,919,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 312,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,187.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 279,159 shares of company stock worth $39,220,185. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $2.97 on Thursday, hitting $142.76. 8,131,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,550,313. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.23. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.64 and a 1-year high of $153.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.