DNB Asset Management AS Buys 208,584 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,492,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208,584 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.94% of Darling Ingredients worth $74,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darling Ingredients

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Kurt Stoffel acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.62 per share, for a total transaction of $332,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,965.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

DAR stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.99. The company had a trading volume of 302,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,614. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.28. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.97 and a fifty-two week high of $71.60.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

