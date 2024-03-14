DNB Asset Management AS Has $223.77 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 70.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,547,204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638,747 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 1.2% of DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.14% of QUALCOMM worth $223,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $338,027,000 after acquiring an additional 245,335 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after acquiring an additional 79,827 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,360 shares of company stock valued at $5,457,048 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $167.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,195,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,196,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $177.59. The firm has a market cap of $186.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.02.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.71.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

