DNB Asset Management AS Sells 778,442 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,575,355 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 778,442 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.7% of DNB Asset Management AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.06% of Cisco Systems worth $130,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth $42,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth $51,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Melius downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.36.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,174,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,239,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $201.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.46.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 48.63%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

