Doliver Advisors LP Acquires 2,930 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Doliver Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,407 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in V.F. were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in V.F. by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 17,451 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In related news, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 65,360 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $1,005,236.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,041.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 65,360 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $1,005,236.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,041.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 11,301 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,582.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Stock Down 4.1 %

NYSE VFC traded down $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $14.87. 1,334,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,062,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.12. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.48. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $23.58.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 19.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded V.F. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on V.F. from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.70.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

