Doliver Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Doliver Advisors LP reduced its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for approximately 0.6% of Doliver Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 103.2% during the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,652,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,566,830. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $48.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

