Doliver Advisors LP Cuts Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Doliver Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for 0.7% of Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in ServiceNow by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 3,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total transaction of $3,845,105.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,229.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total transaction of $3,845,105.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,229.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $778.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,014. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $414.80 and a 52-week high of $815.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $758.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $667.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.97.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $740.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $750.93.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

