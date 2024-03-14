Doliver Advisors LP Has $1.22 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Doliver Advisors LP decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 152,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,004,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 389,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,939,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,687,000. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,602,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 410,067 shares of company stock valued at $24,738,925 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.54. 1,743,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,581,467. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.25. The company has a market capitalization of $261.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 74.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

