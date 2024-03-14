Doliver Advisors LP Has $866,000 Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Doliver Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 41,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 24,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 85,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.87. 700,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,391,886. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $41.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.73.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

