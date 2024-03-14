Doliver Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Doliver Advisors LP trimmed its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,346 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 60.2% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 42.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.56.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $254.54. 153,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,950,127. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $190.83 and a 52-week high of $285.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.64.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

