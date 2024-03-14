Doliver Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Doliver Advisors LP reduced its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 0.3 %

TAP stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.40. The stock had a trading volume of 223,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,942. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $49.32 and a 1-year high of $70.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.83.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TAP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $167,285.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,679.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

