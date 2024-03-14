Doliver Advisors LP Sells 115 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Doliver Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $672,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $691,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $580,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:MTN traded down $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $220.21. The stock had a trading volume of 41,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.88 and a 1 year high of $258.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.08.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by ($0.31). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $2.22 per share. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.88%.

About Vail Resorts

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.