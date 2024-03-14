Doliver Advisors LP Sells 1,272 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Doliver Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,663 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,683,867 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $721,301,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386,205 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $178,126,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,622,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,254,350. The company has a market capitalization of $161.59 billion, a PE ratio of 91.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $82.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Argus increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.