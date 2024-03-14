Doliver Advisors LP Sells 172 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Doliver Advisors LP reduced its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,412 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.94.

NASDAQ EA traded down $2.47 on Thursday, reaching $134.49. 176,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,934,087. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.72 and a 12 month high of $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.48. The company has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $140,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,258 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,916.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $108,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,946.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $140,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,916.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,144 shares of company stock worth $5,183,834. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

