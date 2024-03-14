Doliver Advisors LP Sells 277 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Doliver Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,546 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 0.5% of Doliver Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in Broadcom by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 6,362 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Broadcom by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 72,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $59,909,000 after buying an additional 22,774 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,684,000. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $1.37 on Thursday, hitting $1,259.24. The company had a trading volume of 503,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,428. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $601.29 and a 52 week high of $1,438.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,230.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,034.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.62, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,154.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total transaction of $22,449,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,487,618.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total value of $22,449,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,796 shares in the company, valued at $235,487,618.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $923,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,300 shares of company stock worth $25,969,290 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.