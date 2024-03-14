Doliver Advisors LP Sells 278 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Doliver Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,768 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in Intel by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Intel by 26.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of INTC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.05. The company had a trading volume of 7,185,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,293,918. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $182.02 billion, a PE ratio of 110.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $51.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Raymond James reduced their price target on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INTC

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.