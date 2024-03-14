Doliver Advisors LP Sells 5,033 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Doliver Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,033 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP owned about 1.34% of Kellanova worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Kellanova by 339.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,447,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 23.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 650,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,713,000 after purchasing an additional 122,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 49.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

K has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.27.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of Kellanova stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.24. 254,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,875,611. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.66. Kellanova has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $72.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Kellanova’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $4,298,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,087,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,058,849.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 855,800 shares of company stock valued at $46,735,238 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

