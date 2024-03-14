Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lowered its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Dollar General by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979,461 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,298,000 after buying an additional 5,926,555 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,711,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,067,000 after buying an additional 3,457,393 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth $460,221,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $564,881,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

DG opened at $166.00 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $222.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.44. The stock has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on DG shares. StockNews.com raised Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dollar General from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Dollar General from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.08.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

