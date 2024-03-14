Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.80-7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42. The company issued revenue guidance of +6.0-6.7% yr/yr to ~$41.0-41.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $40.27 billion. Dollar General also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.800-7.550 EPS.

Dollar General Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $158.17 on Thursday. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $222.99. The company has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.83 and its 200-day moving average is $128.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.16%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Dollar General from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.08.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DG. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

