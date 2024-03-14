Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Lowered to $144.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $144.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.95.

NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $126.54. 3,909,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,545,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.92. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $102.77 and a one year high of $161.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.60.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle bought 738,862 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

