Doris P. Meister Sells 3,961 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stock

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) EVP Doris P. Meister sold 3,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total value of $568,799.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $718,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of MTB opened at $143.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.66 and a 200 day moving average of $130.16. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.23. The firm has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 8,765 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 112.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 43,979 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 9.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

