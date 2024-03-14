Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.295 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

Douglas Dynamics has raised its dividend by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Douglas Dynamics has a dividend payout ratio of 55.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Douglas Dynamics to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.1%.

NYSE PLOW opened at $24.10 on Thursday. Douglas Dynamics has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $35.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.82 million, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 58.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

